Out & About: 11th annual Mustache Ride
October 12, 2017
The mustache arrived in all styles, shapes and sizes last weekend for the 11th annual Mustache Ride. The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Routt County Humane Society, saw its biggest turnout of participants to date.
Nestor Vidales, Daniel Vidales, Melissa Robinson, Beau Bell, Jialeath Carroll, Cami Fletcher, Chris Fletcher, Courtney Parks, James MacDougall and Ally MacDougall.
Nash Welsh, Steph Seiden, Gabriel Small and Melissa Buehler
Walker Arrington, Connor Miles, Toby, Tad Lane, Miranda Holquist, Casey Kolthoff, Mandy Quinones and Shon Colquitt
Timothy Rabbitt, Michael Vandahl, Nicole Kalinowski and Cameron Fritz
The Swedish chef
Joelle Hamm, Tim O’malley, Taylor Cabalka and Rob Day.
